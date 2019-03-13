US Markets

US futures slightly lower as uncertainties over Brexit and Boeing weigh

U.S. stock index futures traded lower on Wednesday morning as investors continued to monitor political and economic uncertainties across the globe.

At 03:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down more than 50 points, implying a negative open of 38 points. Futures on S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded lower too.

U.S. stocks have been under pressure after Boeing posted another sharp decline amid worries over the safety of one of its most popular airplanes. Boeing shares fell more than 6 percent on Tuesday after several countries, including China, the European Union and Indonesia, grounded all flights involving the 737 Max model.

The plane has been involved in two deadly crashes in less than six months, including one on Sunday. Edward Jones also downgraded the stock to hold from buy, citing a possible "delay in orders" after the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

Meanwhile, investor attention is firmly focused on the fallout from the U.K.'s decision to reject its Brexit deal with the EU on Tuesday evening. The agreement was rejected by 149 votes after 242 MPs voted for the deal and 391 MPs voted against it.

British MPs will now vote on Wednesday on whether to leave the EU without a deal. If they reject that option, as expected, MPs will then get to vote on Thursday on whether to request a delayed departure from the EU.

Back in the U.S., a slew of data are expected on Wednesday. Durable goods and PPI numbers are due at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by construction spending at 10 a.m. ET.

On the earnings front, Cloudera and MongoDB are set to report numbers after the bell.

