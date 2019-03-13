US futures slightly lower as uncertainties over Brexit and Boeing weigh

U.S. stock index futures traded lower on Wednesday morning as investors continued to monitor political and economic uncertainties across the globe.

At 03:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down more than 50 points, implying a negative open of 38 points. Futures on S&P 500 and Nasdaq traded lower too.

U.S. stocks have been under pressure after Boeing posted another sharp decline amid worries over the safety of one of its most popular airplanes. Boeing shares fell more than 6 percent on Tuesday after several countries, including China, the European Union and Indonesia, grounded all flights involving the 737 Max model.

The plane has been involved in two deadly crashes in less than six months, including one on Sunday. Edward Jones also downgraded the stock to hold from buy, citing a possible "delay in orders" after the Ethiopian Airlines crash.