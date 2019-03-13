Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: MongoDB, Tailored Brands and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of database company MongoDB surged more than 17 percent after market close Wednesday based on better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Beating on the top and bottom lines, the company reported an a loss of 17 cents per share, beating Refinitiv estimates by 21 cents. MongoDB earned $85.5 million in revenue, topping estimates of $74 million.

MongoDB gave strong next-quarter and full year 2020 guidance.

Tailored Brands shares fell more than 16 percent in extended trading Wednesday after reporting mixed fourth-quarter earnings. The retail company posted a loss of 28 cents per share on revenues of $786 million. Analysts expected a loss of 29 cents on revenues of $801 million.

Same-store sales were down in the fourth-quarter and "this trend has continued into the first quarter of 2019," said the company's Executive Chairman Dinesh Lathi. Tailored Brands issued weak first-quarter earnings per share guidance.

Shares of Cloudera tanked more than 13 percent in extended trading Wednesday following the release of the software company's fourth-quarter earnings. Cloudera reported a loss of 15 cents per share on revenues of $145 million. Estimates for Cloudera did not include its merger with Hortonworks, which closed in January of this year.

Domo shares soared more than 12 percent after hours Wednesday after reporting strong fourth-quarter earnings. The computer software company earned $39.4 million in revenue, topping Refinitiv estimates of $37.8 million. Domo posted a loss of 94 cents per share, compared to the $1.24 loss forecast by analysts.