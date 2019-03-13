'Imagine the US being governed by Mexico?': Why some UK lawmakers hated the Brexit deal

The U.K.'s Brexit deal with the European Union is dead in the water after a majority of lawmakers rejected the withdrawal agreement in a crucial vote.

The agreement was rejected by 149 votes — which included 75 members of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's own Conservative Party and the majority of opposition parties in Parliament.

Lawmakers from each of the main political parties in the U.K. told CNBC why they were so compelled to vote against the deal.

"Imagine in America if the American people found themselves governed by, shall we say, a mixture of Canada, Mexico and South America over and above Congress and that the Supreme Court itself would be subject to a superior court — they just simply couldn't even believe it was happening," Bill Cash, a Conservative Member of Parliament (MP) and a prominent Brexiteer told CNBC Wednesday.