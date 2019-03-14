Apple just released its first commercial about privacy — watch it here

Apple on Thursday released its first privacy-focused iPhone commercial. It's filled with video snippets of moments in life where people want privacy, like in the bathroom or during one-on-one conversations.

Apple closes it with this tag line: "If privacy matters in your life, it should matter to the phone your life is on."

The ad follows a billboard Apple posted at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES). There, Apple plastered an advertisement on the side of a hotel that said "What happens on your iPhone, stays on your iPhone" with a link to Apple's privacy website. The ad made a huge splash at the show, where Amazon and Google were revealing new products and services.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has long advocated for digital privacy, which he has called a "human right" and a "civil liberty."

Earlier this year, Cook wrote a Time magazine op-ed calling on the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to create a "data-broker" registry where consumers can see who buys and sells their data.

"We cannot lose sight of the most important constituency: individuals trying to win back their right to privacy," Cook said at the time. "Technology has the potential to keep changing the world for the better, but it will never achieve that potential without the full faith and confidence of the people who use it."

