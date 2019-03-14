China and US to reportedly push back Trump-Xi meeting to at least April

China and the U.S. are looking to push an earlier scheduled meeting between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping to at least April, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

Trump said on Wednesday he was in no rush to complete a trade pact with China and insisted that any deal should include protection for intellectual property, a major sticking point between the two sides during months of negotiations.

Trump and Xi had been expected to hold a summit at the U.S. president's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida later this month, but no date had been set for a meeting and no in-person talks between their trade teams have been held in more than two weeks.

The Bloomberg report quoted a source saying that Xi's staff have stopped planning for a U.S. trip, following his visit to Europe later this month. A spokesperson for the White House didn't immediately comment when contacted by CNBC.