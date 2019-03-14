China's fight against smog last year may be obscuring just how bad its economy is this year

As much as China's latest economic data indicate a slowdown in growth, a look at seasonal factors — and air pollution levels — signals the deceleration could be more significant, analysts said.

Data released Thursday showed China's industrial output fell from 5.7 percent in December to 5.3 percent in January and February. That was the slowest pace in 17 years, according to Reuters. Fixed-asset investment rose 6.1 percent and retail sales increased 8.2 percent, both mildly beating the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

Economic reports for the year's first two months are often lumped together in China to account for the Lunar New Year holiday, which typically takes place in early February. As people visit family and friends, the nationwide business shutdown can dampen economic activity.

This year, there may be other factors at play.

"Due to the anti-pollution campaign in November 2017 and March 2018, activity data in January-February this year may have been inflated due (to) a low base," Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, and his team said in a Thursday report.