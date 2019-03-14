Your greatest asset when applying for a job might be your social savvy.

Four out of 5 employers polled by CareerBuilder say that soft skills, including communication abilities and critical thinking, are equal to or more important than hard skills — or specific technical abilities — when they're hiring candidates.

The employment website polled 1,021 hiring and human resource managers and 1,010 full-time employees in December and January.

"With technology changing the daily tasks of many jobs, hard skills are still important," said Michelle Armer, chief people officer at CareerBuilder.

"But the results show that employers realize these skills can be taught through training or mentorship programs, whereas soft skills cannot be taught in that way," she said.

More than 9 out of 10 survey participants said soft skills are important in determining whether they will hire someone.

The ability employers were most interested in was team orientation. "Attention to detail" and "customer service" rounded out the top three competencies companies seek.