Hudson Yards may be the moment of truth for how online brands compete in the real world

Brands born on the internet will have a home at Manhattan's new mega mall.

At Hudson Yards, an 18-million-square-foot real estate development on the West Side in New York, one million square feet will be devoted to retailers ranging from Lululemon and Sephora to Louis Vuitton and Fendi. But it will also include a space dedicated to so-called digitally native brands, which were started online and just now starting to open storefronts, like shoe maker M.Gemi and sock retailer Stance.

In many ways, this will be the first time a shopping center has been built from the ground-up with online brands top of mind, giving them permanent and not just pop-up space. It will be a test to see if these brands have enough clout to generate buzz outside of their websites, lure shoppers in and keep their landlords happy. On what Hudson Yard is calling the "Floor of Discovery" on the second level of the building, visitors will find all of these digitally savvy brands in one place, neighboring one another.

"The opportunity to construct a new retail development today does allow for the developer to logically lay out spaces for present times," which includes these online brands, said Mark Kaplan, principal and chief operating officer at Ripco Real Estate, a New York-area brokerage firm. He said he thinks of Hudson Yards as a "new-age mall," where shoppers who have been seeing some of these up-and-coming retailers on their Instagram feeds can test products before buying them. "The internet can be a cheaper way to grow a business from 0 to 15 miles per hour, but you need a bricks-and-mortar strategy to supercharge it," he said.

The born-on-the-internet brands — including men's athletic apparel company Rhone and trendy beverage brand Dirty Lemon — opening up shop this week at Hudson Yards look at it as an opportunity to test the waters before they decide if they want to grow further. Men's underwear brand Mack Weldon, for example, will be opening its first bricks-and-mortar store ever there.

"We think about this as a long-term deal," said Mack Weldon founder and CEO Brian Berger. In opening this first store, Mack Weldon "wants to build a sound case to do a handful more" locations, he said.

An added bonus: "The statistic is in the markets where you have physical retail, the [e-commerce] business in that market increases by about 30 percent," Berger said.