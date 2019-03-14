Kimbal Musk is stepping down from Chipotle's board of directors, the company announced Thursday. Musk notified the board of directors that he will not stand for re-election at the 2019 annual shareholder meeting in May.

"Kimbal has served on the Chipotle Board of Directors since 2013, and we extend our most sincere gratitude and heartfelt appreciation for the tremendous contributions he has made to our success," said Brian Niccol, chief executive officer of Chipotle. "We value his time, leadership and experience and wish him all the very best."

Chipotle also announced Patricia Fili-Krushel and Scott Maw will be added to the board of directors.

"As we continue to evolve our brand and grow the business, it is an honor to welcome Pat and Scott to our board of directors," said Niccol. "From contributions in global business strategy and talent management, to finance and risk management, I'm confident both Pat's and Scott's perspectives and valuable insights will help us accelerate our goals."

Fili-Krushel has served in a number of executive roles including as division chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Time Warner and president of the ABC Television Network.

Maw is the former executive vice president and CFO of Starbucks and serves on the board of directors at energy company Avista.