Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ulta Beauty, Broadcom, Facebook and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Ulta Beauty jumped more than 4 percent in extended trading Thursday following the release of the beauty company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Ulta reported earnings per share of $3.61 on revenues of $2.12 billion. Wall Street estimated earnings per share of $3.56 on revenues of $2.11 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Ulta's same store sales increased 9.4 percent, compared to the estimated increase of 7.9 percent.

Broadcom shares rose as much as 5 percent after hours Thursday following mixed first-quarter earnings. The semiconductor company posted $5.79 billion in revenue, missing estimates surveyed by Refinitiv of $5.82 billion. Earnings per share were $5.55, beating the $5.23 forecast by analysts.

"Similar to our peers, we see a slowdown in China impacting demand. However, much of this was factored into our original guidance and we are maintaining our full year fiscal 2019 business outlook," said President and CEO of Broadcom Hock Tan.

Broadcom gave full year guidance in line with estimates: $24.5 billion, vs. the $24.3 billion estimated.

Shares of Facebook ticked two percent lower after hours on news that two of the company's executives, Chief Product Officer Chris Cox and WhatsApp Vice President Chris Daniels, are leaving.

Shares of Adobe ticked lower in extended trading Thursday after the computer software company issued weak second-quarter outlook, despite strong first-quarter earnings. Adobe posted adjusted earnings per share of $1.71 on revenues of $2.60 billion. Wall Street estimated earnings per share of $1.62 on revenues of $2.55 billion, according to Refinitv.

Adobe issued weak second-quarter guidance: earnings per share of $1.77, compared to the $1.88 expected by analysts.

Oracle shares rose slightly but later turned negative after market close Thursday following better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. Beating on the top and bottom lines, the computer software company posted earnings per share of 87 cents, topping Refinitiv estimates by 3 cents. Revenue was $9.62 billion, beating the forecast $9.59 billion.

Jabil shares moved 2 percent higher after hours before trading flat Thursday following the manufacturing services company's mixed second-quarter earnings. Jabil reported revenues of $6.07 billion, missing estimates of $6.08 billion. Earnings per share were 64 cents, higher than the expected 61 cents.