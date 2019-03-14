Trump: We'll know in next 3 or 4 weeks about possible China trade deal

President Donald Trump said Thursday the U.S. will probably know in the next three or four weeks about a possible trade deal with China.

"One way or another, we're going to know over the next three to four weeks," Trump said in remarks during a St. Patrick's Day reception from the White House's East Room.

The president also said China has been very responsible and very reasonable.

On Wednesday, Trump said he was in "no rush" to complete a trade deal with China. The world's two largest economies have been in a trade war over the past year.

