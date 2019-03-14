Politics

Trump: We'll know in next 3 or 4 weeks about possible China trade deal

President Donald Trump listens to a question as he meets with former hostage Danny Burch, an oil engineer who was taken hostage in Yemen in September 2017, in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, March 6, 2019.
Jonathan Ernst | Reuters
President Donald Trump said Thursday the U.S. will probably know in the next three or four weeks about a possible trade deal with China.

"One way or another, we're going to know over the next three to four weeks," Trump said in remarks during a St. Patrick's Day reception from the White House's East Room.

The president also said China has been very responsible and very reasonable.

On Wednesday, Trump said he was in "no rush" to complete a trade deal with China. The world's two largest economies have been in a trade war over the past year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.