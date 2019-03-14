Walmart is planning to sell its own tablets

Walmart is making its own tablet in a move to challenge tech giants Amazon and Apple.

The company has filed a wireless product application for a tablet design with the Federal Communications Commission. Bloomberg first reported that the retail giant is moving into its own private label tablets.

A Walmart spokesperson later confirmed to CNBC "a private brand tablet is in the works" but wouldn't comment further.

The move comes as the tablet market has slowed down. Apple's iPad remains the market leader, but e-commerce rival Amazon's own tablet remains a popular alternative.

The device will be sold under Walmart's ONN brand, according to photos of the device filed with the FCC. The company has not released any information about the device's price or expected timing for its debut.

The retail giant told suppliers that it is focusing its attention on its electronics and home goods offerings this year, after spending 2018 revamping its apparel business, according to Bloomberg.

A Chinese company will manufacture the device, which will run on Alphabet's Android operating system.

— CNBC's Lauren Thomas contributed to this reporting.