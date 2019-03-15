Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Netflix, AT&T, Oracle, Zillow & more

"We are downgrading shares of ZG to Underweight based on the following three reasons: a) Material Erosion In Homes Unit Economics: Contribution margin at ZG's Homes has been admittedly decent so far in the early days... However, our analysis of transaction velocity and inventory build implies CM is likely to erode significantly over the next several quarters as non-profitable (and significantly loss-making) transactions involving aging and mis-priced inventory from older cohorts hit the P&L at an increasing rate; this is likely to make the investment community re-evaluate ZG's margin profile. b) Operational Challenges: The process of buying, fixing up, and selling homes at scale involves various complexities at each stage and currently seems under-appreciated by the street and is not fully evident from the company's guidance... We expect ZG to face several roadblocks along the way while rapidly scaling the frequency of buying/selling several-fold, driving meaningful increases in opex and/or impairing unit economics. c) Core Premier Agent Business Likely To Be Muted Near Term: As challenges mount in the Homes business, we think ZG's efforts to slowly transition its core PA business closer to transaction is likely to keep revenue growth muted near-term... The opportunity from new revenue streams such as seller leads is compelling, but our calculations indicate that incremental contribution could disappoint in the near-medium term..."