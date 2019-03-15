The U.S. software giant denied any involvement with the company.
"Microsoft is not involved in a partnership with SenseNets. We have been made aware SenseNets is using our logo on its website without our permission, and we have asked for it to be removed," a spokesperson for the company told CNBC on Friday.
Microsoft sells software for facial recognition based on its cloud product Azure. Third parties can purchase Microsoft's software for use in their own applications. But Microsoft said it has no relationship with SenseNets.
The company's denial comes after Gevers posted a screenshot of code from SenseNets software. It shows a line of code appearing to be tied to Microsoft's facial recognition tool.
Gevers was not immediately available for comment when CNBC attempted to contact him.
CNBC asked Microsoft to clarify whether SenseNets could have access to its tool without paying for it or without the company's knowledge. Microsoft did not immediately respond to that inquiry.
Microsoft has tried to lead the responsible development of artificial intelligence.
In January, CEO Satya Nadella called for regulation on facial recognition technology. Microsoft has a six-point manifesto that it says guides its facial recognition work. One of those points is "lawful surveillance," in which it advocates for "safeguards for people's democratic freedoms in law enforcement surveillance scenarios."
Microsoft has said it will "not deploy facial recognition technology in scenarios that we believe will put these freedoms at risk."