These tech companies aim to cure pain without pills

In 1992, doctors told Sana Health founder and CEO Richard Hanbury that he had just five years to live.

A Jeep accident in Yemen at age 19 left him in a wheelchair and in such intense pain that he was rarely able to sleep, he recalls. Prescription drugs, even morphine, lost their effectiveness and the chronic pain from nerve damage only got worse, to the point that it threatened to kill him.

It was a 1990's movie — "Hudson Hawk" — that led Hanbury to develop a cure. In the film, Hawk, played by Bruce Willis, is just out of prison and gets pulled back into a series of heists, including stealing famous works of art.

"Bruce Willis did literally save my life with that film," Hanbury said in an interview. "The film went from good and bad to good and bad the whole way through. As I was watching, I realized that had changed my pain levels more than morphine. That's where the whole idea of using a visual stimulus to create a different state of consciousness came from."