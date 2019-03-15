Ulta Beauty shares climb after earnings, revenue top expectations

Shares of Ulta Beauty rose following the release of the beauty company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Ulta shares were up nearly 4 percent in premarket trading early Friday.

The beauty retailer reported earnings per share of $3.61 on revenue of $2.12 billion. Wall Street estimated earnings per share of $3.56 on revenue of $2.11 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Ulta's same-store sales increased 9.4 percent, compared to the estimated increase of 7.9 percent.

Ulta launched an exclusive brick-and-mortar distribution deal for Kylie Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics line in Ulta stores last November. The popular assortment of lip kits and color cosmetics is currently valued at around $800 million and has continually attracted both consumers and investors to Ulta.

—CNBC's Nia Warfield contributed to this report.