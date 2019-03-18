European markets edge higher; shares of Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank jump 4% amid merger talks

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up around 0.2 percent during early morning deals, with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory.

Europe's basic resources led the gains shortly after the opening bell, up more than 1.4 percent. Shares of Rio Tinto, Anglo American and ArcelorMittal were up around 2 percent.

Looking at individual stocks, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank surged to the top of the European benchmark Monday morning. It comes after Germany's largest lenders confirmed they were in merger talks over the weekend. Shares of both banks jumped more than 3 percent on the news.

Meanwhile, France's EDF slumped towards the bottom of the index after HSBC cut its rating on the stock to "hold" from "buy." Shares of the Paris-listed firm dipped over 1 percent.