Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Deutsche Bank, Boeing, Amazon, Apple & more

Deutsche Bank — Deutsche Bank and rival German bank Commerzbank confirmed that they are in merger talks, although both said a deal was not assured.

Caesars Entertainment — Caesars and Eldorado Resorts are in the early stages of exploring a merger, according to Reuters. Investor Carl Icahn has been pushing Caesars to explore a sale after taking a stake in the casino operator and putting three nominees on the board of directors.

Boeing — The Department of Transportation and federal prosecutors are scrutinizing the development of Boeing's 737 MAX jets, according to The Wall Street Journal. The 737 MAX 8 was involved in last week's Ethiopian Airlines crash as well as a Lion Air crash in Indonesia a few months ago.

Worldpay — Worldpay is being bought by financial services technology company Fidelity National Financial (FIS) in a cash and stock deal worth $35 billion, excluding assumed debt. Shareholders in the e-commerce payments company will get $11 in cash and a little more than nine tenths of an FIS share for each Worldpay share.

Amazon.com — Financial incentives for Amazon's planned headquarter in northern Virginia won approval from local officials, despite vocal opposition from some residents and labor groups.

PG&E — The utility company is close to naming a new CEO and a board overhaul, according to The Wall Street Journal. The paper said retiring Tennessee Valley Authority head Bill Johnson is the likely CEO choice.

Edwards Lifesciences — Edwards and Medtronic both saw positive results in studies involving rival non-invasive heart valve replacement systems. The study results were presented over the weekend.

Marriott — The hotel operator announced a three-year growth plan that it will discuss at an investor meeting today in New York. The plan involves opening more than 1,700 hotels around the world and adding up to 295,000 rooms by 2021.

Qudian — The China-based provider of consumer credit products posted a mixed quarter, reporting better-than-expected bottom line results but revenue that fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Apple — The Apple Watch helped detect a heart rhythm disorder in some users but showed false positives in other cases, according to a new study presented at the American College of Cardiology conference.

Kroger — A group of retailers led by the supermarket operator settled a dispute with tuna maker Starkist, following that company's admission that it conspired with others to raise the price of canned tuna. Financial terms were not disclosed. Starkist had previously reached similar settlements with Target and Walmart.

Wells Fargo — Wells Fargo is close to selling its retirement plan services business to Principal Financial Group for more than $1 billion, according to a Reuters report.

Southwest Airlines — The airline has reached a tentative labor deal with its mechanics, after the two sides were without a contract since 2012. If approved, the pact would give mechanics a 20 percent raise.

Aramark — Aramark was downgraded to "neutral" from "buy" at Nomura/Instinet, which points to the food services company's inability to win new business.

Okta — Okta was upgraded to "buy" from "neutral" at Goldman Sachs, which notes the stock's upside potential based on the growing importance of identity management tools in the workplace.