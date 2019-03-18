This is the No. 1 issue keeping you from inheriting that windfall

When it comes to passing on wealth to heirs, family dynamics can be the biggest obstacle.

Indeed, nearly 8 out of 10 financial advisors polled by Key Private Bank said that navigating tricky familial relationships is the most difficult part of estate planning.

The bank surveyed about 130 of its own advisors online in December 2018.

"The sensitivities of talking about estate planning often present emotional hurdles to putting a plan in place — especially when multiple marriages and blended families are involved," said Karen Arth, head of trust with Key Private Bank, in a statement.

As blended families become the norm, "the issues of equitable distributions among family members become even more complex," Arth said.

Indeed, the interaction between parents, children, step-parents and step-children can be fraught with tension during the estate-planning process.

This is especially the case when a plan is put into action after a parent or step-parent's death or disability.

