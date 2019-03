U.S. government debt prices were lower on Monday, as investors awaited a Federal Reserve meeting later this week.

At around 3:28 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 2.5997 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.0214 percent.

On Friday, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hit its lowest level since early January.