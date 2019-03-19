Asia markets slip ahead of Fed meeting

Shares in Asia slipped in Tuesday morning trade, ahead of a closely watched meeting by the U.S. Federal Reserve set to kick off later in the day stateside.

Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.59 percent as shares of index heavyweight Fast Retailing, the company behind the Uniqlo chain of apparel stores, slipped 0.24 percent. The Topix index also declined 0.64 percent.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi shed 0.18 percent as chipmaker SK Hynix saw its stock drop 1.62 percent.

Meanwhile, Australia's ASX 200 was 0.2 percent lower as the sectors mostly declined.