One of the stock market's highest flyers is aiming to make more money from its priciest acquisition

Atlassian, the maker of collaboration software for developers, is aiming to ramp up revenue from its Trello service, more than two years after buying the tool-tracking company for $425 million.

In a blog post on Tuesday, Trello said that it's limiting free use of the software for groups. Once a team of users exceeds 10 open boards, which are used to organize projects, it will have to start paying.

"Existing free Teams with more than 10 open boards will continue to have access to those boards, but will need to upgrade to Business Class to add more boards to their Team," the post said. The business tier costs $9.99 per user, per month when paid annually.

Atlassian has been a stock market darling since going public in 2015. The stock debuted at $21 and has multiplied more than fivefold, closing on Tuesday at $112.42, giving the company a market value of over $26 billion.