There are also free groups. CNBC found a number of postings on Chinese social networking site Douban for praise groups. On one of the posts, a number was listed. CNBC added that number and the person — known by their WeChat alias "Abelard" — then pulled us into the free praise group they run.

Users were firing compliments at each other within seconds. CNBC posted the following message: "Good morning. I just moved to a new place and spend a lot of time alone."

Shortly after, one WeChat user replied: "This is awesome! Now you have more spare time. Take this opportunity to enjoy your 'me time.' One can be very happy by himself. And you have us here!"

The CNBC reporter, who recently moved to Guangzhou, then told the group he was learning Chinese.

"There is no limit to your learning. You are a really studious person. I believe you will master Chinese well in the future," one user replied.

The groups are quite large. One group CNBC joined had nearly 500 people in it and another had over 240.