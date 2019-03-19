Elon Musk's SEC problem is dragging down Tesla's stock

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's habit for sparring with federal securities regulators is making Wall Street nervous.

Tesla shares were down 1.3 percent in morning trading Tuesday, hours after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission doubled down on its allegation that Musk "blatantly violated" a settlement with the agency by discussing the company's production forecasts on Twitter on Feb. 19. The agency has filed a request for a court to hold Musk in contempt, which Musk's legal team called "concerning and unprecedented overreach on the part of the SEC."

Concerns are growing that Musk's troubles with the SEC have become a needless and cumbersome distraction for a company that already has a lot on its plate.

"I think it's an overhang on the stock," Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch said on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday. "There's really no benefit from this sort of activity."

Tesla has just finally begun selling a long-awaited $35,000 variant of the Model 3 midsize electric sedan, a key product for the company in many investors' eyes. Tesla also just unveiled another key product: a crossover utility vehicle called the Model Y, which is meant to bring Tesla into one of the most popular segments in the car market. Both vehicles were unveiled within the last month and are priced lower than the rest of its lineup to appeal to a mass market.

The company is also building a factory in Shanghai, China, and is continuing to expand its "Gigafactory" in the U.S., both of which are massive investments.

The electric car maker's stock had long seemed to defy gravity, with many analysts and investors characterizing it as a "cult stock" that soared despite concerns over the company's performance.

But Tesla shares have fallen 16 percent over the last 12 months, and 19 percent from its price at the beginning of the year.

Of course, there are several concerns on the table, including the company's cash position, its ability to maintain profitability and demand for its Model 3 midsize sedan and newly revealed Model Y crossover.

But worries have also swirled around Musk's behavior, including his sometimes controversial comments on social media and in interviews.

"I do think it's begun to impact the stock," Rusch said. "People are hedging themselves just a little bit considering that the first part of the year is typically weak for car sales."

Musk settled a dispute with the agency in September over a tweet he made in August which said he was considering taking Tesla private and that he had already secured the funding, which later turned out to be incorrect. Musk's settlement with the agency requires Tesla to pre-approve anything Musk says publicly about Tesla, including whatever he says on social media.

"It is therefore stunning to learn that, at the time of filing of the instant motion, Musk had not sought pre-approval for a single one of the numerous tweets about Tesla he published in the months since the Court-ordered pre-approval policy went into effect," the SEC said in a court document filed Monday.

Musk, who tweeted on Feb. 19 that he expected Tesla to produce 500,000 cars in 2019, defended the comment by saying was only discussing information he had previously revealed.

"Under no fair reading of the materiality standard did Musk's proud and optimistic restatement of publicly disclosed information, coming after the market closed, 'significantly alter' the total mix of information available to investors," said his legal team in a March 11 response to the SEC.