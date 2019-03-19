Europe 'exhausted' by Brexit: EU ministers express open frustration with UK deadlock

Europe is expressing a growing frustration with U.K. lawmakers' indecision on Brexit.

European ministers said Tuesday in Brussels that it was time to be clear about the process that is set to take the U.K. out of the European Union. After two years of talks and with only 10 days to go until Britain is due to leave, it is still unclear if the country will really end its membership of the bloc next week.

"We are really exhausted by these negotiations," Michael Roth, Germany's minister of state for Europe, told reporters.

"I expect a clear and precise proposal from the British government, (on) why such an extension is necessary. It is not just a game, it is an extremely serious situation," Roth said.

Prime Minister Theresa May has yet to secure a majority in the U.K. parliament for the deal that she negotiated with the other 27 European countries. Given that the departure date is fast approaching, the expectation is that May will now ask for more time.

The prime minister could do this on Thursday when she heads to Brussels for a European summit. However, the 27 European capitals are still unsure whether such request will happen on Thursday — which is creating nervousness among the different European institutions.

Germany's Roth begged the U.K. to come up with a concrete plan. "Please deliver. Dear friends in London, please deliver. The clock is ticking," he told CNBC Tuesday.