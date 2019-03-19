Special counsel Robert Mueller obtained a warrant targeting President Donald Trump's then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen in July 2017, more than a half year before the first publicly known raid on Cohen's home and office.

Mueller obtained a warrant for one of Cohen's gmail accounts on July 18, 2017, according to partially redacted documents released on Tuesday. The special counsel obtained another warrants for a separate email account belonging to Cohen in August.

The FBI raided Cohen's home and office were in April 2018 after Mueller issued a criminal referral. In August, Cohen pleaded guilty to a range of federal crimes including making unlawful campaign contributions at Trump's direction.

This is breaking news. Check back for developments.