Three cities have been jointly named as the world's most expensive in 2019

Paris, Singapore and Hong Kong have jointly been named as the world's most expensive cities in 2019.

The annual analysis, published Tuesday by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), compared the price of more than 150 items in 133 cities around the world.

Asia and Europe dominated the top of the ranking, with Swiss cities Geneva and Zurich and Danish capital Copenhagen also listed among the world's harshest places to open your wallet.

According to the EIU, Paris has been one of the ten most expensive cities since 2003. New York and Los Angeles were the only two U.S. cities to make the top ten.