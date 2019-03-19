US Markets

US futures slightly higher as markets await Fed meeting

U.S. stock index futures traded slightly higher on Tuesday morning, broadly supported on expectations the Federal Reserve could strike a dovish tone later in the session.

At around 3:35 a.m. ET, Dow futures were up 28 points, pointing to a higher open of more than 48 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also slightly higher.

Market focus is largely attuned to central bank expectations, with the Fed due to kick-off its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

With global economic growth appearing to slow, most market participants anticipate the U.S. central bank to adopt a cautious tone. The Federal Reserve is also expected to lower its interest rate forecasts — or "dot plots" — to show little or no further tightening in 2019.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, was little changed from the previous session.

On the data front, January factory orders numbers are due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, on the earnings front, FedEx and Tencent Music are expected to report after the bell.

- CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.

