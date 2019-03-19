Texas petrochemicals blaze blankets Houston area in black smoke

The ongoing fire at a petrochemicals storage terminal in Deer Park, Texas, intensified overnight, blanketing parts of the Houston area in dramatic clouds of black smoke on Tuesday.

The blaze ripped through the Intercontinental Terminals facility for a third day, worsening after a drop in water pressure hampered attempts by first responders to contain the fire. By Tuesday morning, flames had engulfed eight of the facility's 242 tanks, though two were empty.

More first responders were due to arrive on site by early morning, Intercontinental Terminals said.

The fire broke out on Sunday morning in a storage tank containing naphtha, a super light oil used to make high-grade gasoline, jet fuel and petrochemicals. It later spread to tanks containing another gasoline component and a chemical used to make nail polish remover and glue.

Despite the stunning images of smoke billowing from the facility, air monitoring continues to show readings are well below hazardous levels, Intercontinental Terminals said in a press release on Tuesday. The company also said no injuries have been reported.

Intercontinental Terminals said there is little chance of an explosion, but is taking precautions by pumping naphtha, which is combustible, out of tanks.

The city of Deer Park initially advised residents to shelter in place, but lifted the warning on Monday. The blaze temporarily shut Highway 225, which runs from the city of Houston east to the Houston Ship Channel, where the Intercontinental Terminals facility is located.