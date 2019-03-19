Trump hammers the late Sen. John McCain again over Obamacare vote

President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again vented his frustration with Sen. John McCain over the late senator's decisive vote two years earlier blocking efforts to repeal Obamacare.

"I think that's disgraceful. Plus there are other things," Trump said of McCain in remarks to reporters at the White House.

"I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be."

Trump's continued criticism of McCain came nearly seven months after the Arizona Republican senator died of brain cancer. McCain had been a vocal critic of Trump during his sixth and final term on Capitol Hill.

"I'm very unhappy that he didn't repeal and replace Obamacare," Trump explained to reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday afternoon. He was sitting alongside recently elected President Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right leader of Brazil who is a supporter of Trump's.

In a dramatic moment on the Senate floor in July 2017, McCain gave a thumbs-down to cast his vote on the so-called skinny repeal of the Affordable Care Act — and delivered a major blow to Trump's political agenda.

Trump has not forgotten the episode.

"It got to a vote and he said thumbs down," Trump said at the White House.

Trump had already gone after McCain over the weekend, claiming that the "last in his class" Navy veteran sent a dossier with salacious and largely unverified allegations connecting Trump to Russia "to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election."