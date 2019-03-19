President Donald Trump hit Facebook, Google and Twitter again Tuesday for supposedly siding with his Democratic opponents.

It's a familiar tune for the Republican president, whose administration is preparing antitrust action against Silicon Valley giants, but it comes with some ironic context.

Trump far outspends his fellow 2020 candidates in social ads on sites like Facebook, according to a tracker maintained by communications agency Bully Pulpit Interactive.

In the week leading up to March 10 alone, the Trump campaign spent nearly $500,000 on Facebook and Google ads. That dwarfs the second highest spend of $107,000, paid for by the campaign for Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

Trump's campaign has spent roughly $4.5 million so far this year. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who announced her 2020 presidential exploratory committee on New Year's Eve, has spent $595,000.

Trump's heavy use of Facebook emerged after the 2016 election as a factor in his success. Trump's 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, was credited with masterminding the president's 2016 social media strategy — but has since become an outspoken critic of Big Tech.

Trump's dig at Facebook, Google and Twitter follows a lawsuit by Representative Devin Nunes, R-Calif., that alleges Twitter allowed defamatory posts about Nunes on the platform as part of a political agenda.

Nunes is hardly the first conservative lawmaker to ding Twitter for supposed political bias, but his is the first major formal lawsuit. The social media platform has faced repeated claims that it removes or buries conservative accounts, a practice sometimes called "shadow banning."

Twitter and CEO Jack Dorsey have maintained it does not take action against accounts based on political ideology.

WATCH: Trump: Google, Facebook, Twitter treading on very troubled territory