President Donald Trump on Tuesday tore into top White House advisor Kellyanne Conway's husband, calling him a "total loser" after he accused Trump of exhibiting symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder.

George Conway, a veteran attorney with deep roots in Republican politics, has become a prominent critic of his spouse's boss on Twitter, even as his wife remains one of Trump's most committed public defenders.

On Monday, George Conway sent a series of tweets displaying the symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder and antisocial personality disorder listed in the latest edition of Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Health Disorders.

George Conway explicitly connected those posts to Trump. "*All* Americans should be thinking seriously *now* about Trump's mental condition and psychological state, including and especially the media, Congress—and the Vice President and Cabinet," he tweeted.

In response Monday evening, Trump's 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, took a swing at Conway, saying he "hurts his wife because he is jealous of her success."

The president piled on Tuesday morning in a retweet of Parscale's post, calling Conway "a total loser!"

Conway had reportedly been in line for a role in the Trump administration's Justice Department. But Conway said in June 2017 that he was pulling himself out of consideration for that role. "For me and my family, this is not the right time for me to leave the private sector and take on a new role in the federal government," Conway said in a statement at the time.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the exchange between George Conway and Trump. George Conway did not immediately provide comment to CNBC on his Twitter exchange with the president.

He did, however, double down in responses to Trump on Tuesday morning.

"Tell us, @realDonaldTrump—which of these diagnostic criteria do you not satisfy?" Conway tweeted.

Conway added: "Congratulations! You just guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism! Great job!"