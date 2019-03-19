Watch: Trump and Brazil President Bolsonaro take questions

[The stream is set to start at 1:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro were slated Tuesday to field reporters' questions at the White House.

The leaders of the two largest countries in the Americas held their first face-to-face meeting before the joint press conference. They were expected to focus on the political and economic crises in Venezuela during that talk.

Bolsonaro's trip to Washington, D.C., marks the far-right leader's first state visit since his inauguration in January.

