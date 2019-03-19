Your first trade for Tuesday, March 19

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Alphabet.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the VanEck Oil Services ETF.

Steve Grasso was a buyer at Square.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Anadarko Petroleum.

Trader disclosure: On , the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZN, AAPL, ACBFF, ACRGF, AMZA, ACB, APC, APH, BA, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CGC, CLF, CMG, CNTTF, CRON, CSCO, CWEB, CURLF, DAL, DIS, DPZ, DVYE, EEM, EUFN, EWM, FB, FDX, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GTBIF,GTII, GWPH, HAL, HEXO, HK.APH, HVT, HYYDF, INTC, ITHUF, JD, KHRNF, KRO, KSHB, LEAF, LNTH, MAT, MCD, MJNE, MO, MOS, MPEL, MPX, MRMD, NKE, OGI, ORGMF, OTC, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, STZ, T, TER, TIF, TGOD, TNYBF, TRSSF, TRST, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XRT, YNDX, 700. Tim is on the advisory board of Green Organic Dutchman, Kushco, Dionymed, Tikun Olam, CCTV, and Canndescent. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY, TSLA. Tim's firm is long CGC, HEXO, CRON, APH. Tim Bought HVT, HEXO, LNTH, KRO, GTBIF, INYBE. Tim is no longer on MJ holdings or TGOD advisory boards. Now on Green Organic Dutchman, Kushco and Dionymed advisory boards. Brian Kelly is long Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum, GLD, USO Steve Grasso is long stock AAPL, BABA, BHC, CAR, CGC, CRON, EVGN, GE, JCP, LEN, MJNA, OSTK, PFE, RAD, SNAP, SQ, T, TWTR. Grasso owns Callable Trigger contingent yield note linked to SPX, RTY, and MXEA. Grasso's kids own EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY, TUR.Grasso's firm is long stock CPB, CUBA, CXO, DIA, F, GE, GLD, GOLD, GSK, HPQ, IAU, IBM, ICE, KHC, MSFT, NEM, QCOM, QQQ, SNAP, SNGX, SQQQ, T, WAB, WDR. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.