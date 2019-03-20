The new iPad Mini is compact but incredibly powerful, and fans will love it

You'll want to buy the $99 Apple Pencil, too. The iPad Mini supports it for the first time, and it's a lot of fun. Given that the tablet feels like a tiny notebook, I liked sketching in it at night while watching a movie -- I'm a terrible artist and don't do this often -- and taking quick notes. If you like to jot notes on a notepad -- or even type them in Apple Notes -- you'll enjoy doing the same on the iPad Mini. It feels natural.

Just make sure you're buying the old version of the Pencil, as the Mini (bizarrely) doesn't support the new version. More on that later.

The new A12 chip is the same one found in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. It's powerful enough that I was able to run two apps side by side and stream a baseball game in a pop-up window, all at the same time. It's also capable of running the latest augmented reality apps, so I was able to overlay a 3D image of the Mars Insight lander on top of my living room and walk around it.