Biden privately tells supporters he's planning a 2020 White House run: WSJ

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden contacted a group of his supporters Tuesday to ask for help in raising several million dollars from major donors, making it known he's planning to enter the 2020 presidential election, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Biden, 76, has been contemplating a White House run for some time and continues to lead in polls among Democrats as a favorite to take on President Donald Trump. He would enter a crowded field of close to 20 presidential candidates that have already declared, or are expected to announce, they will be entering the 2020 race.

The Journal, citing a person familiar with the situation, said Biden asked at least a half-dozen supporters for help in lining up major donors. He also reportedly expressed concern he may not have the same immediate success in raising political funds online as some other Democrats, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Congressman Beto O'Rourke of Texas.

According to the Journal, Biden is hoping to make a splash with an announcement of his 2020 run by also touting "a large fundraising number."

O'Rourke, who formally entered the 2020 race Thursday, raised more than $6 million in the first 24 hours, the El Paso native's campaign announced Monday. That trounced the $5.9 million Sanders raised in the first 24 hours.

A day before the Journal report, Trump criticized Biden's indecision about running for president, calling him "another low I.Q. individual!"

A CNN Poll released Tuesday shows Biden enjoys 28 percent support among the crowded field of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents. Sanders comes in second with 20 percent support followed by California's Sen. Kamala Harris, who is third with 12 percent. The telephone poll, conducted Mar. 14 to 17, shows O'Rouke with 11 percent support.

Meantime, an unnamed senior Democratic lawmaker told The Hill on Tuesday they had spoken briefly to Biden in a phone call and the former vice president made a comment they interpreted as a sign he's running in 2020.

"I'm giving it a shot," the source quoted Biden as saying, according to The Hill.

The outlet said the lawmaker spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter and believed Biden's remark was confirmation he would enter the 2020 competition.

CNBC reached out to Biden's spokesperson for comment.

