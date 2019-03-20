Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Lyft, Monster, FedEx, Rockwell Automation & more

Evercore initiated Bed, Bath, & Beyond as underperform due to lower margins and rising competition.

"The last three years have not been banner years for Bed Bath & Beyond's franchises... With margins down from 16.5% in 2011 to ~3.5% in 2018 and comp store sales in the negative low single digits since 2016, it is no surprise to see the stock has lost about 80% of its value since 2015... While Bed Bath has been a share gainer from the demise of other big box specialty decor concepts like Linen 'N Things in the past, it is now facing mounting pressure (as are other retailers that sell branded goods) from online competition and discounters & clubs as the business still struggles to pivot to a winning multichannel strategy... With over $12bn of sales, Bed Bath & Beyond remains the third largest HF retailer in the U.S. garnering around 4-5% share... The two largest HF retailers remain Walmart and Target, who are not standing still. In addition, Wayfair and Amazon are catching up fast..."