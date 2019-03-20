Cramer Remix: Forget the stocks caught in the trade war crossfire   

Cramer said he thinks a federal judge should put a "special master" on Tesla's board of directors to make CEO Elon Musk comply with a court-approved deal between him and the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Musk has been under pressure for his practice of relaying important business information about Tesla through Twitter.
"At this stage, I think a special master would be a win for shareholders. Everything else, a loss," the "Mad Money" host said.
"However, it's not Judge Nathan's job to protect Tesla's stock, it's her job to protect the justice system," he said referring to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan who is overseeing the settlement case between Tesla and the SEC.
Cramer said he doesn't know how Musk, who he called a genius, can weasel his way out of this predicament.
Read more here