Cramer Remix: Forget the stocks caught in the trade war crossfire   

Trade negotiations between the United States and China have boiled down to whether President Donald Trump can trust the Chinese or not, Cramer said.

And history is playing a huge role in the discussion.

"It's not about the trade gap, people. It's about the trust gap," the host said. "Until investors realize that's what's driving these negotiations, we'll forever be playing this game of 'deal or no deal,' and the market will get hammered every time people realize that we're a long way from reaching a big kind of deal with any kind of accommodation with China."

The U.S. goods deficit with China rose nearly 13 percent to $79.5 billion in December.

