Start-up behind erectile dysfunction website Roman launches health service for women

The start-up behind Roman, the men's health service known for its discretion in treating erectile dysfunction, is launching a new service aimed at treating a similarly delicate problem for women without having to go to the doctor's office.

Rory, launched by Roman's parent company Ro, is a new "telehealth" service specializing in treating menopause and its myriad of symptoms, including thin eye lashes, hot flashes, vaginal dryness, chills, night sweats and insomnia. It's targeting the estimated 43 million American women suffering from perimenopause or menopause, offering treatments for the worst symptoms without the consumer having to leave home to go to a pharmacy.

Like Roman, Rory is a "telemedicine" provider that connects patients to doctors online to offer maximum privacy and convenience. Online consultations with Rory-affiliated physicians start at $15. That's followed by a treatment plan and a prescription if needed, the company said.

"Many other services have been targeting millennials and birth control. ... But there's a population of women who are not getting that kind of access," Rory co-founder Rachel Blank told CNBC.

The average age of U.S. women going through menopause is 51, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms can start before age 40. Available treatments for the symptoms of menopause may include estrogen or other hormone therapy.