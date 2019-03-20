European countries await letter from UK asking for a Brexit extension

European countries are expecting a letter from Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, requesting a delay to the country's departure from the bloc.

"The letter to President (Donald) Tusk will be sent ahead of the European Council," a U.K. official based in Brussels told CNBC Tuesday.

The letter from May is due to arrive in Brussels before the heads of state gather on Thursday for an important summit. The 27 leaders will then be discussing the implications of an extension to the Brexit process.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday morning that May "must bring clear plans to the EU summit if she wants an extension on Brexit" but said it is "highly probable" that Britain will not leave the EU on March 29. Speaking to Deutschlandfunk radio, he reiterated that there would be no re-negotiations of the Brexit deal.

"When it comes to Brexit we're in God's hands. But even God has a limit to his patience," he said.