Until recently, Andrew Yang has been flying under the radar as one of a swarm of Democratic candidates vying to challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

Yang, a 44-year-old lawyer-turned-entrepreneur, has no political experience and is far from a household name. But his growing popularity online – his supporters call themselves the Yang Gang — has helped him reach the polling threshold to qualify for the first and second Democratic debates.

If you've heard of Yang, it's probably because of his universal basic income proposal that would give every American adult ages 18 to 64 $1,000 a month. But income inequality isn't the only issue he's tackling. Yang has more than six dozen policy proposals listed on his campaign website. Several, including "Medicare-for-all" and the push for paid family leave, are aimed at reshaping the economy.

Here are some of the other economic policies he aims to tackle if he makes it to the White House: