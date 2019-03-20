Medicare won't cover this key expense, and it's eating into retirees' wallets

Dental costs can take a huge bite out of seniors' finances, even if they have Medicare.

In all, 65 percent of Medicare beneficiaries, or 37 million people, have no dental coverage, according to recent data from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The federal retiree health-care program doesn't pay for cleanings, fillings, crowns or dentures — all of which are services seniors are likely to need.

Those who do have dental care coverage have obtained it through private Medicare Advantage plans, Medicaid and other private plans, including workplace retiree coverage and individually purchased dental insurance, Kaiser found.