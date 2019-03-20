Analysts expecting 'tough quarter' for Micron's earnings report

Citi's Christopher Danley told clients in a note that results are expected to be in-line with guidance but he sees downside to 2019 and 2020 estimates "due to the DRAM Crash," a reference to the drop in price for memory chips. He also said earnings per share are expected to drop in the second half of this year.

"In our conversations with investors, the Bulls think we are at or approaching the bottom and that a recovery will happen in 2H19," he said. "We disagree with this thesis based on our channel checks and our supply demand model." He said average selling prices for memory chips could bottom out in the second half of the year, not the first.

Cowen's Karl Ackerman said he expects guidance to be lowered. "Investor sentiment is dreadful going into the company's print this Wednesday."

Analysts at BMO upgraded the stock in January saying "while fundamentals will likely get worse before they get better, we believe the shares have bottomed out." The firm is sticking by that call, but in an earnings preview note to clients it added, "Yes, memory fundamentals have deteriorated.... And when we upgraded the shares as the year started, we said we expected conditions to get worse before they got better.... DRAM contract pricing took a step down in January and will continue to go down."

One analyst did have a slightly more bullish take. MKM Partners analyst Ruben Roy said that despite lower pricing and gross margin assumptions, "We continue to forecast solid operating margins and profitability for MU in 2019." Roy kept his price target at $44 and recommended investors stick with the stock for "a longer-term time horizon."

Here's what else the analysts think: