NY Mets launch new ticket subscription deal for 78 home games

The New York Mets are offering up a ticket package this season that gives baseball fans Citi Field access up to the last minute.

For $39 a month, people can access the "Amazin' Mets Pass" on their smartphone, which provides standing room access to 78 home season games. The app allows users to scan their tickets at the gate and upgrade to seated tickets on weekdays.

It's the latest offering in an economy that's trending towards subscription services for all types of products.

The program targets millennials and "unconventional audiences," Mets Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales Chris Zaber told The New York Post.

The ticket service auto-renews each month and works similarly to services offered by teams like the Cardinals and Twins.