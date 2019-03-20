Robots built by Toyota are going to help visitors at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Robots are to play an important role at the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan.



The plan to use robotic technology was unveiled at the end of last week by the games' organizing committee.



Robots developed by the Toyota Motor Corporation will assist spectators in a range of tasks, from carrying food and other items to showing people to their seats and providing information on events.

The robots will also aid visitors in wheelchairs.



"The Tokyo 2020 Games are a unique opportunity for us to display Japanese robot technology," Hirohisa Hirukawa, the Tokyo 2020 Robot Project's leader, said in a statement.



"This project will not simply be about exhibiting robots, but showcasing their practical real-life deployment helping people," Hirukawa added.



The Tokyo Olympic Games are set to take place from July 24 to August 9 2020, while the Tokyo Paralympic Games will start on August 25 and finish on September 6 2020.

