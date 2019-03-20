US futures mixed as markets await Fed rate decision

U.S. stock index futures traded mixed on Wednesday as investors await a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 03:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures traded 12 points higher, pointing a fairly flat open. Futures in S&P 500 and Nasdaq were trading mixed.

Market focus is largely attuned to global trade developments, amid media reports of U.S. concerns that China is pushing back against American demands in trade talks.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both plan to travel to Beijing next week for another round of negotiations with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed Trump administration officials.