The market could be setting itself up for a letdown from Wednesday's Fed decision

Should the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee not deliver on any of those measures, the result may not be pretty.

"Markets could be very disappointed to see more hikes on the horizon," Joseph LaVorgna, chief economist for the Americas at Natixis, said in a note to clients. "If the Fed does not confirm these expectations, a renewed bout of market turbulence could begin."

LaVorgna added that he does not expect meaningful adjustments in the Fed's expectations for unemployment and inflation, a development that could make Wall Street nervous.

The markets have been remarkably sanguine to start 2019 after a brutal end to 2018. Worries that the Fed would be more hawkish, or prone to hiking rates and tightening monetary policy, sent Wall Street spiraling lower, with major averages briefly touching bear market territory.

It's been a different story since central bank officials changed their rhetoric to start the year, and major averages all are up at least 11 percent.

That rally has coincided with a repricing of Fed risk.