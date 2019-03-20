Politics

Donald Trump Jr. criticizes UK Prime Minister May for ignoring his father's advice on Brexit

US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on.
Timothy A. Clary | AFP | Getty Images
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on.

Donald Trump Jr. has claimed that Brexit would have been dealt within a few short months if Theresa May had followed his father's advice.

In a column titled "Theresa May should have taken my father's advice on Brexit," published Tuesday by British newspaper The Telegraph, Trump Jr. claimed "democracy in the U.K. is all but dead."

"Mrs May ignored advice from my father, and ultimately, a process that should have taken only a few short months has become a years-long stalemate, leaving the British people in limbo," he said.

Likening Brexit to the U.S. electing his father as president – a move of the people against the establishment – Trump Jr. added that the Brexit impasse was an example of "establishment elites trying to subvert the will of the people."

"(But) the battle for independence isn't over; it has only just begun," he said. "The elites will not surrender their power lightly, and we shouldn't expect them to. But we need to keep fighting to reclaim it for the people."

'Laugh out loud moment'

Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Wednesday, Justin King, vice chairman and senior adviser at Terra Firma, described the claims Trump Jr. made in the column as a "laugh out loud moment."

"It seemed to me a laugh out loud moment when I read that – the president himself has been highly disparaging about the capacity of his own son, we've seen that on the public record," he said.

"For the president of America to make assertions about the inability of government to get things done, when he's been through the process that they've been (through) of shutting down their government for the longest period ever in history in the last three months, is a laugh out loud moment… American politicians should focus on their challenges."

Meanwhile, British politician and Member of Parliament David Lammy took to Twitter to criticize Donald Trump Jr.'s comments. "Donald Trump Jr. telling Britain our democracy is dead. Is it a joke? The same Trump Jr. who met a "Kremlin-linked lawyer" at Trump Tower in June 2016 after he was promised dirt on Hillary Clinton. @DonaldJTrumpJr you are no friend of Britain or democracy," Lammy said on Twitter Wednesday.

The U.K. is set to leave the European Union on March 29.