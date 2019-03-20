Donald Trump Jr. criticizes UK Prime Minister May for ignoring his father's advice on Brexit

Donald Trump Jr. has claimed that Brexit would have been dealt within a few short months if Theresa May had followed his father's advice.

In a column titled "Theresa May should have taken my father's advice on Brexit," published Tuesday by British newspaper The Telegraph, Trump Jr. claimed "democracy in the U.K. is all but dead."

"Mrs May ignored advice from my father, and ultimately, a process that should have taken only a few short months has become a years-long stalemate, leaving the British people in limbo," he said.

Likening Brexit to the U.S. electing his father as president – a move of the people against the establishment – Trump Jr. added that the Brexit impasse was an example of "establishment elites trying to subvert the will of the people."

"(But) the battle for independence isn't over; it has only just begun," he said. "The elites will not surrender their power lightly, and we shouldn't expect them to. But we need to keep fighting to reclaim it for the people."