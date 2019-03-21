Analysts are urging investors to stay away from shares of Meituan Dianping, with the company's stock in the doldrums since its initial public offering last September.

In fact, one firm sees more than 30 percent downside for Meituan Dianping's stock from its current levels.

In a note published March 19, analysts at China Tonghai Securities initiated coverage with a price target of 34.33 Hong Kong dollars per share — that's more than 31 percent lower than the stock's closing price on Wednesday.

"We initiate coverage of Meituan Dianping (MTDP) with a non-consensus Sell rating, as the market does not appear to be fully discounting the negative knock-on effects from the escalating competitive pressures across its segments and dependence on subsidies which result in a longer-than-expected turnaround," the analysts said.