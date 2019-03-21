European markets seen slightly higher after Fed signals no more rate hikes this year

At the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, the U.S. central bank abandoned forecasts for any interest rate hikes this year amid signs of an economic downturn.The Fed also said it would halt the decline of its balance sheet in September.

Market participants were buoyed by the Fed's dovish stance, but the reasons behind it caused some concern.

Ahead of the resumption of U.S.-China trade talks next week, President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that Washington would be prepared to leave tariffs on Chinese goods for a "substantial period" to ensure Beijing's compliance with any trade deal.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, rose 0.5 percent. Markets in Tokyo are closed on Thursday for a public holiday.